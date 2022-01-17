Ghislaine Maxwell to reveal identity of 'eight John Does'

The eight names stem from a 2015 civil lawsuit from Virginia Giuffre who is pictured here with Prince Andrew and Maxwell. Photo / Supplied

Ghislaine Maxwell, who has recently been found guilty of sex trafficking, will no longer protect the identity of eight men who allegedly had sex with minors that she procured for them.

According to one of Maxwell's lawyers, the convicted trafficker will no longer object to the identities of the eight "John Does" from a 2015 lawsuit being made public.

The New York Post reports that the civil lawsuit was brought against Maxwell in 2015 by Prince Andrew's accuser Virginia Giuffre.

"After careful review of the detailed objections submitted by Non-Party Does 17, 53, 54, 55, 73, 93, and 151, counsel for Ghislaine Maxwell writes to inform the Court that she does not wish to further address those objections," the January 12 letter by Maxwell's lawyer to Judge Loretta Preska states.

The letter was written the same day that a federal court judge refused to dismiss Giuffre's case against Prince Andrew, who has since been stripped of his royal titles and patronages and will face the lawsuit as a private citizen.

A late-June sentencing date was set Friday for British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell after her conviction last month on charges including sex trafficking and conspiracy relating to the recruitment of teenage girls for financier Jeffrey Epstein to sexually abuse.

US District Judge Alison J Nathan announced the June 28 date even as she waits to resolve defence claims that a new trial should be ordered after a juror's public admissions after the verdict about his childhood sexual abuse.