Ghislaine Maxwell to offer $39 million bail, admit she's married - reports

Ghislaine Maxwell is hoping to be home for Christmas, after her July arrest. Photo / Getty Images

Ghislaine Maxwell is said to be preparing to offer a deal comprised of nearly $39.8 million in bail, in the hopes of being released from the prison where she has been since July.

Reports say the accused Jeffrey Epstein madam will also admit publicly for the first time that she is a married woman - the bail money is coming from her husband's family and some friends.

Maxwell is expected to go to court in the next few days, hoping her bail is accepted and she can be freed before Christmas.

Her husband is rumoured to be tech CEO Scott Borgerson and he is said to have contributed about $30 million towards the bail package.

After her marital status was revealed in court in July, Maxwell refused to reveal her husband's identity.

According to the Daily Mail, the couple met at an ocean preservation conference in 2013, where they were both speakers. Borgerson was reportedly married to his now ex-wife Rebecca at the time, with whom he has two sons.

Tech entrepreneur Scott Borgerson is reportedly Maxwell's husband. Photo / Vimeo, Arctic Circle Secretariat

His devastated wife is said to have discovered the affair after watching a video of her husband and Maxwell "kissing and cuddling".

According to ABC News, Maxwell is preparing to reveal his identity in the hopes of being granted bail.

Friends told the Daily Telegraph Borgerson is devastated the accused madam has been held in jail in Brooklyn since July.

Ghislaine Maxwell denies all accusations of sourcing girls for Epstein and his friends. Photo / Supplied

ABC News reports Maxwell's team will request that she be let out on house arrest.

Maxwell will reportedly agree to wearing an electronic monitoring bracelet and will waive her rights to seek extradition to the UK and France, where she holds citizenship.

At a hearing in July, Maxwell was denied bail after the judge found she was purposely being cagey about her finances.

A date for the next bail hearing has not yet been set.