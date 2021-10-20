Gabby Petito's death: Human remains found in search for Brian Laundrie

Authorities hunting for Brian Laundrie have found a backpack belonging to the man and what appears to be partial human remains.
A senior law enforcement says the remains were found in Florida's Carlton Reserve, in an area that was underwater, according to the NBC.
It is not yet confirmed whether the remains belong to Laundrie.
A medical examiner is reportedly on the scene.
According to his lawyer, Laundrie's parents, Chris and Roberta, directed the FBI agents and police to the location where "some articles belonging to their son were found".
Earlier today, The Sun reported that a white bag had been found at the Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park.
"Chris and Roberta Laundrie went to the Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park this morning to search for Brian," Laundrie lawyer Steven Bertolino said in a statement.
"The FBI and NPPD were informed last night of Brian's parents' intentions and they met Chris and Roberta there this morning after a brief search off a trail that Brian frequented some articles belonging to Brian were found.
"As of now law enforcement is conducting a more thorough investigation of that area," he added.
Authorities are looking for Laundrie over the death of his girlfriend and travel companion, Gabby Petito.
He returned to Florida without her on September 1 and she was officially reported missing on September 11, then later found dead in Wyoming.
He is the sole person of interest in the investigation into her death but, according to his parents, he went missing on September 14.