French youth kills student, wounds three, in school knife attack

The suspect sent a long email to other pupils in which he said “globalisation has transformed our system into a machine to decompose humanity”. He advocated a “biological revolt” to facilitate a return to “the natural order of things, even if cruel” instead of “globalised ecocide”.
Site sealed off
The school administration sent a message to the families of the 2000 students, informing them of the incident.
Students had been immediately confined inside the school, the statement added.
“In co-ordination with the authorities present, we are organising the gradual release of students from 3.30pm onwards in accordance with a strict protocol,” the message said.