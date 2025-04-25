French youth kills student, wounds three, in school knife attack

One of the three wounded, a girl, was said to be in critical condition.

President Emmanuel Macron, writing on X, said the courage of the teachers who floored the youth had prevented a higher toll.

“Through their intervention, teachers likely prevented other tragedies. Their courage demands respect,” he said.

Prime Minister Francois Bayrou urged “an intensification of controls in and around schools” following the attack.

He called for a response to the “endemic violence” among some youths and demanded proposals to prevent further knife attacks. Bayrou said secure gates at all schools were a possibility.

AFP spoke with one student who gave an account of what happened.

“I was in the cafeteria with my friends and we were told that a high school pupil had stabbed students in several classrooms,” she said, without giving her name.

“We were told not to leave the cafeteria for about 20 minutes, and then we were confined to a gym.”

She added the assailant “was known to be depressed, he said he loved Hitler”.

The suspect sent a long email to other pupils in which he said “globalisation has transformed our system into a machine to decompose humanity”. He advocated a “biological revolt” to facilitate a return to “the natural order of things, even if cruel” instead of “globalised ecocide”.

Worried parents gathered outside the school. Photo / AFP

Site sealed off

The school administration sent a message to the families of the 2000 students, informing them of the incident.

Students had been immediately confined inside the school, the statement added.

“In co-ordination with the authorities present, we are organising the gradual release of students from 3.30pm onwards in accordance with a strict protocol,” the message said.

Worried parents gathered outside the school, which had been cordoned off by police and some French soldiers.

Ludivine, 48, said the attack had happened in her daughter’s class.

“As an anxious mother who doesn’t let her out alone, I never thought anything would happen to her at her school,” she said.

French Education Minister Elisabeth Borne said in February that police would start random searches near schools for hidden knives and other weapons in a bid to deal with the rise in attacks.

-Agence France-Presse