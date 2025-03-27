- A stabbing in Amsterdam seriously wounded four people; a suspect is in custody.
- A bystander overpowered the suspect, who was also injured and is receiving medical care.
- Police are investigating and urged the public to avoid the area and provide any footage.
A stabbing attack in the heart of Amsterdam on Thursday seriously wounded four people, Dutch police said, adding that a suspect was in custody after being overpowered by a bystander.
Police had earlier given a toll of five injured, as the suspect was also wounded in the incident.
There was no immediate information about a possible motive. Police said their investigation was in full swing.
“This afternoon, at around 3.50 [2.50am today NZT], a stabbing took place here in the Saint Nicolaasstraat. Four people were injured here, seriously injured. And a suspect was arrested, who was also injured,” a police spokesman told reporters.