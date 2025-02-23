The Algerian suspect, who authorities said was on a terror prevention watchlist, was arrested in the city of Mulhouse, near the Swiss and German borders, following the knife attack, according to local media.
Three more police officers and one parking attendant were lightly injured in the attack. Macron said he had “no doubt” the attack was terror-related.
The stabbing spree occurred shortly before 4pm on Saturday in the middle of a market near a demonstration about the conflict in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, according to the local prosecutor.
The suspect allegedly shouted “Allahu Akbar” multiple times during the attack, according to France’s national anti-terror prosecutors unit (PNAT), which has taken charge of the investigation.