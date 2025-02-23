PNAT said it was investigating the attack for murder and attempted murder “in connection with a terrorist enterprise”.

French President Emmanuel Macron addresses the press after being informed of an attack utilising a bladed weapon in Mulhouse. Photo / AFP

A passer-by died as a result of suffering multiple stab wounds after trying to intervene in the attack, according to the local prosecutor.

One of the seriously wounded police officers sustained an injury to the carotid artery, and the other to the thorax, the prosecutor said.

The suspect was under an order to leave France after being released from a detention centre in June and had since been under house arrest, Le Parisien added.

The newspaper reported that the attack occurred shortly after the 37-year-old allegedly refused to appear at the Mulhouse national police station.

“It is without any doubt an act of Islamist terrorism,” Macron told reporters on the sidelines of the annual French farm show.

The government was determined to continue doing “everything to eradicate terrorism on our soil”, Macron said, adding that the “solidarity of the nation” was with the victims.

Mulhouse Mayor Michele Lutz spoke of the “horror that just swept over our town”.

She said officers who had tried to “neutralise” the attacker were injured in the process.

“I extend our feelings to the victims and their loved ones,” Lutz said.

French Prime Minister Francois Bayrou said “fanaticism has struck again, and we are in mourning”.

French interior minister Bruno Retailleau was expected to travel to the scene of the attack later Saturday.

The terror watchlist, called FSPRT, compiles data from various authorities on individuals with the aim of preventing “terrorist” radicalisation.

It was launched in 2015 following the deadly attacks at the offices of satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo and on a Jewish supermarket.

The latest attack follows a spate of stabbings and terror incidents in Europe over the last 12 months, particularly in Germany.

On Friday, a Syrian asylum-seeker was arrested after stabbing a tourist at Berlin’s Holocaust memorial. He had been harbouring a “plan to kill Jews”, according to German prosecutors.

Earlier this month, an Afghan migrant drove his car into a crowd in Munich, killing a mother and her 2-year-old daughter and injuring at least 30 more.

The increase in attacks has become a major flashpoint in the German election, which takes place on Sunday.

Following a deadly stabbing in Bavaria in January, Friedrich Merz, the favourite to be the next German chancellor, vowed to implement permanent border controls.

“We see before us the ruins of 10 years of misguided asylum and immigration policy in Germany,” he said at the time. “We reached the limit.”