France and Italy fall out ahead of elections

French President Emmanuel Macron speaks during a meeting with mayors and local association members. Photo / AP

France has recalled its ambassador to Italy amid rising tensions after Italy's Deputy Prime Minister met with French anti-government protesters and Italian leaders made critical public comments about French President Emmanuel Macron's Government.

Italian Deputy Prime Minister Luigi Di Maio met with supporters of France's yellow vest protest movement running as candidates for the European Parliament.

Di Maio has said the populist 5-Star Movement he leads was ready to help the French protesters and has accused France of fuelling Europe's immigration difficulties.

That came after Italian Interior Minister Matteo Salvini called Macron "a terrible President" in January.

He said he hoped French voters would send Macron a message during the European elections in May by showing their support for far-right leader Marine Le Pen, with whom Salvini is allied in European politics.

- AP