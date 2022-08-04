RACQ CQ Rescue are responding to the alleged incident. Photo / RACQ CQ Rescue

There are reports that four people have been injured in Queensland in an alleged mass shooting.

The incident allegedly happened on Thursday morning about 9 am in the state's north in Bogie, 85km west of the Whitsunday region town of Bowen. Bogie is a small outback mining town.

The shooter is reportedly still at large.

Emergency crews are travelling to the scene, including police, paramedics and a rescue helicopter.

Police confirmed they are responding to reports of a shooting of multiple people on a rural property near Collinsville.

"One male has been located some distance from the property and is currently being treated for a gunshot wound," Queensland Police said.

"Police are currently conducting emergency operations in the area and requesting members of the public and aircraft to not attend the location."

In a now deleted tweet, RACQ CQ Rescue helicopter said it was "responding to reports of four people injured in an alleged shooting west of Collinsville".