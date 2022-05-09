Bellevue Hill stabbing victim Hugo Ball is a former Scots student. Photo / Supplied

A Sydney man who was viciously stabbed by his own mother has shared a mysterious social media post marking Mother's Day.

In November 2020, former private schoolboy Hugo Ball, then aged 22, was attacked by his mother Samantha Palmer in their mansion in the exclusive eastern Sydney suburb of Bellevue Hill.

Last September, she avoided jail after a court sentenced her to a 17-month intensive correction order after she pleaded guilty to a charge of reckless wounding.

A two-year AVO was also put in place preventing Palmer from approaching her son, unless through a lawyer or if they decided to reconnect for family counselling.

The court had heard Palmer was battling PTSD caused by threats, intimidation and assaults from her ice-addicted son when she stabbed him repeatedly with a butcher's knife in the attack that almost claimed his life.

Now, 18 months on from the horrific incident, the former Scots College student has shared several cryptic social media posts in honour of Mother's Day, urging his followers to "treasure" their mothers and "make them proud".

"Happy Mother's Day to all the amazing women out there being the backbone of a family structure strong," he posted on Instagram.

"Treasure her, you really have no idea what you've got until it's gone … Believe me."

Ball then revealed confronting new details about the stabbing in a second Instagram story, as well as hitting back at claims he was "attention seeking" by sharing his story.

In the second story, obtained by Daily Mail Australia, he claimed he had been stabbed nine times in the frenzied attack, leaving him with wounds 12cm deep and just 2mm from his heart – which he claims would have caused "instant death".

"And for the people that think I'm attention seeking get stabbed 9 times 12cm deep 2mm from your heart (instant death) from your own fk mother," he wrote.

"Sorry to be quite literally shocked into having to say this on my page for sensitive readers.

"I'm not trying to gain followers and the girls that think this is my way of hitting on you and attention seeking play in fkn traffic!

"Block me you degenerates. The only message is appreciate what you have and have a wonderful mothers day. Love your family as well number one."

Last August, Ball was convicted and sentenced to an 18-month good behaviour bond after pleading guilty to stealing $400 from an elderly woman who had been withdrawing the cash from an ATM at Bondi Junction.

But a magistrate decided not to jail him, saying he was making progress in turning his life around after his drug use escalated in the wake of the stabbing.

The court heard that at the time of the theft, Ball was using "ice" multiple times per day, and was unable to remember the crime, although the court was told Ball felt "lost" during that period and that he had admitted it was a "low thing to do".

After his arrest on May 25 last year, Ball committed to rehabilitation, including a 28-day stay at a clinic on the North Shore, and had only experienced one "break" in his sobriety at the time of his court appearance.