'Forgive me': Newborn baby abandoned in pizza box left with note

The baby was found in a pizza box. Photo / Facebook

A newborn baby boy has been found abandoned inside a pizza box on a deserted street in Mexico.

Locals found the week-old boy wrapped in a blanket, inside a pizza box, in the city of Tlaltenango on Thursday.

Next to him, there was a heartbreaking note, written about the baby's mum, who had died while giving birth.

"Take care of my grandson," the note, in Spanish, read.

"My daughter died while giving birth and I don't have (a way) to support him and I hope he has a better life and God forgives me."

The note found next to him. Photo / Facebook

The baby was taken to hospital for checks.

Mexico's Civil Protection Agency posted a photo of the baby and the note on social media.

"Life shapes you but it does not prepare you for situations like this," the post read.

Following the post, which went viral, several people offered to adopt the boy.

Until the baby finds his new family, Tlaltenango mayor Miguel Ángel Varelo Pinedo said he will be responsible for the baby's expenses.

"It's sad to hear that a baby is abandoned due to a lack of financial resources," the mayor wrote on Facebook.

"I'll take care of the baby's spending as long as it takes. Rest in peace your holy mother and God forgive your grandmother, as the letter says."

The boy has been christened Angel Gabriel and baptised in honour of the people of Tlaltenango.

The mayor has also requested to the governor of Zacatecas that he ensures the boy is adopted by someone from the region.