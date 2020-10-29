Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
World

Forget the polls: This Chinese indicator is flashing 'Trump'

6 minutes to read

The Yiwu wholesale market sells things as diverse as plastic dinosaurs and political campaign memorabilia. Photo / Keith Bradsher, The New York Times

New York Times
By: Keith Bradsher

The measure is unscientific at best. But merchants say sales of the president's campaign merchandise at a major wholesale market are outstripping Biden's.

Deep inside a 10-block-long factory outlet mall in China, the people who

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.