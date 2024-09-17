Three men are accused of being involved in a foiled plot to import liquid meth concealed in fruit juice bottles. Photo / Getty Images

Three men have been charged, accused of being involved in a foiled plot to import AU$400 million ($436 million) worth of liquid meth concealed in fruit juice bottles.

Canadian authorities notified the Australian Federal Police (AFP) that a consignment of juice bottles allegedly containing 1280 litres of liquid methamphetamine had arrived in Vancouver from Brazil in May.

The methamphetamine, believed to have a purity level of 89 per cent, has an estimated street value of $400 million.

The illicit drugs were removed from the bottles and replaced with an inert substance before Canadian authorities sent it on to Australia.

The shipment arrived in Brisbane on a container ship in September.