An 82-year-old woman attacked at a Jewish community event in Boulder, Colorado, this month has died, prompting prosecutors to file the first murder charge against the suspect.

More than a dozen people were injured in the June 1 assault on a demonstration voicing support for Israeli hostages in Gaza. But Karen Diamond’s death from injuries she sustained at the event marked the first fatality, according to an email from the Boulder Jewish Community Centre.

“There are simply no words to properly express the pain of this tragic loss. Karen was a cherished member of our community, someone whose warmth and generosity left a lasting impact on all who knew her,” wrote Boulder JCC executive director Jonathan Lev and board chair David Paul.

Mohamed Sabry Soliman was charged with a federal hate crime and faces state charges of attempted murder after the attack. Soliman yelled “Free Palestine” while using a flamethrower and tossing an incendiary device into the crowd, where the local chapter of a pro-Israeli group, Run for Their Lives, was hosting an event calling for the release of Israeli hostages in Gaza, law enforcement officials have said. Soliman learned about the group from an online search and specifically targeted it, according to court documents.

Soliman’s first-degree murder charge carries a penalty of life without the possibility of parole if he is convicted, according to prosecutors. Colorado abolished the death penalty in 2020.