The order, released by the White House, said that Syria has been “transformed” since the fall of Assad, including through “positive actions taken by the new Syrian Government under President Ahmed al-Sharaa”.

The orders still maintain sanctions on elements of the former government, including Bashar al-Assad, who fled to Russia late last year.

Syria recently carried out its first electronic transfer through the international banking system since around the time it descended into a brutal civil war in 2011.

Israel sees opportunity

Israel kept pounding military sites in its historic adversary after the fall of Assad and initially voiced scepticism over the trajectory of its neighbour under Sharaa, who was formerly linked to Al-Qaeda.

But Israel said earlier today that it was interested in normalising ties with Syria as well as Lebanon in an expansion of the so-called “Abraham Accords”, in what would mark a major transformation of the Middle East.

Iran’s once strong influence in Syria and Lebanon has declined sharply under pressure from Israeli military strikes since the October 7, 2023, attacks by Hamas.

Trump Administration officials argued that lifting the sanctions on Syria would better integrate the country into the region and incentivise overtures by Israel.

Israel’s intensive attacks on Iran in June opened a “window that has never existed”, said Tom Barrack, the US ambassador to Turkey who serves as Trump’s point-man on Syria.

“It’s an opportunity that we have never, ever seen, and this president’s put together a team that can actually get it done,” Barrack told reporters.

Despite the upbeat picture of the new Syrian leader, the country has seen a series of major attacks against minorities since the fall of Assad, a largely secular leader from the Alawite minority sect.

At least 25 people were killed and dozens more wounded in a suspected Islamist attack against a Greek Orthodox church in Damascus on June 22.

Until Trump’s surprise announcement of sanctions relief during a trip to Saudi Arabia, the US had insisted on progress first in key areas including protection of minorities.

The US still classifies Syria as a state sponsor of terrorism, a designation that could take longer to lift and which also severely discourages investment.

-Agence France-Presse