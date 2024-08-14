“I was quite heartbroken and thought I hope no one goes through what my family went through last year,” she said.

“It did make me upset. It brought it all back again to the night it happened [when Aiden collapsed]. I just thought this is horrible. Those memories are not something that I want to go back and think about but definitely very angry.”

Angela Sagala is the sister of Aiden Sagala who died after drinking beer contaminated with methamphetamine in March 2023. Photo / Supplied

Three people, including a child, a teenager and a charity worker were taken to hospital after tasting the lollies but have since been discharged.

“I just hope families that have been affected by consuming the lollies are recovering well and no one dies from consuming these laced lollies. My heart goes out to those families,” Angela told the Herald.

The Rinda-branded pineapple lollies were donated to the Auckland City Mission.

Each lolly is believed to have contained around 300 doses of meth, which experts say could be lethal.

Police say they’ve recovered 16 lollies in total, but it is unknown how many might have been distributed when they were sent out in food parcels.

The lollies found to contain methamphetamine. Photo: NZ Drug Foundation.

Detective Inspector Glenn Baldwin, from Auckland City Police, who previously worked on the meth-laced beer investigation, said police believe the drug-laced candy was also imported.

“It is vital for police that these lollies are taken out of circulation as soon as possible,” he said.

“This will be raw for [Sagala’s family]. He was an innocent man who did nothing wrong.

“He tragically died. Absolutely [we] do not [want to see it happen again].”

Angela Sagala encouraged anyone in possession of the distinctive, yellow-wrapped hard-boiled lollies to contact police.

“Please come forward. Come forward to the police,” she said.

“Just be vigilant. If you’re receiving things that we know are not familiar and not sold in our country, just be vigilant and cherish your loved ones.”

Hamatjit Singh Kahlon, 40, is facing a manslaughter charge over Aiden’s death along with several drug-related charges.

He’s pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Another man, who has name suppression, faces a raft of serious drugs charges, including possession of methamphetamine for supply.

During the investigation into meth imported in beer cans, police seized more than three-quarters of a tonne of meth from a South Auckland warehouse.

Angela Sagala told the Herald she recently gave birth to a baby boy who’s been named Aiden after her late brother.

“The news of my son has been welcome. We’re doing well”

“But we miss our brother. We lost a life but then God gave us our son in the same year.”

Michael Morrah is a senior investigative reporter/team leader at the Herald. He won the best coverage of a major news event at the 2024 Voyager NZ Media Awards and has twice been named reporter of the year. He has been a broadcast journalist for 20 years and joined the Herald in July 2024.



