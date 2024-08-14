Angela Sagala condemns those importing meth-laced lollies, recalling her brother Aiden Sagala’s tragic death.
Three people hospitalised after consuming meth-laced lollies have been discharged.
Police urge the public to remain vigilant, saying it’s “vital” the lollies are taken out of circulation.
The sister of a young man who died after unknowingly drinking liquid methamphetamine from a can of beer has called those who imported meth-laced lollies “reckless and careless” and says she hopes no one dies as a result.
Angela Sagala’s brother, Aiden Sagala, 21, died in March last year after taking a few sips from a can he thought contained beer. The blue cans branded as ‘Honey Bear House Beer’ actually contained pure liquid methamphetamine.
Angela Sagala told the Herald she was shocked and upset to see the alert about meth-laced lollies circulating in Auckland.
“I was quite heartbroken and thought I hope no one goes through what my family went through last year,” she said.
“It did make me upset. It brought it all back again to the night it happened [when Aiden collapsed]. I just thought this is horrible. Those memories are not something that I want to go back and think about but definitely very angry.”
Three people, including a child, a teenager and a charity worker were taken to hospital after tasting the lollies but have since been discharged.
“I just hope families that have been affected by consuming the lollies are recovering well and no one dies from consuming these laced lollies. My heart goes out to those families,” Angela told the Herald.
The Rinda-branded pineapple lollies were donated to the Auckland City Mission.
