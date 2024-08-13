In a statement, the Auckland City Mission said it received an “alert of concern” this afternoon from a food parcel recipient who said they had “funny tasting” lollies.

“As a measure of safety, lollies still on site were tested by NZ Drug Foundation. Tests confirmed that the lollies tested contained potentially lethal levels of methamphetamine,” the statement read.

“We are in the process of contacting possible recipients to inform them of the issue and give them guidance on next steps. Public safety is our key concern.”

Auckland City Mission said it had been working with the NZ Drug Foundation and New Zealand Police in response to the “deeply concerning incident”.

“The Mission only accepts commercially manufactured food for inclusion in food parcels and the lollies appeared as such when donated.”

A spokesperson from Hate Hone St John said they were not aware of any of their Auckland crews attending any incidents related to the lollies.

A police spokesperson told the Herald this morning they are working with the Auckland City Mission and would provide updates when they “come to hand”.

Yesterday, Robinson said she was “absolutely devastated” at the turn of events.

“If you are concerned you might have received a lolly, please call 111 and if you are feeling unwell, go to your nearest healthcare provider urgently. You can also call the national poison line on 0800 764 766.”

NZ Drug Foundation executive director Sarah Helm said the white lolly was brought into a checking clinic on Tuesday afternoon.

She said that it contained approximately 3g of methamphetamine.

The NZ Drug Foundation is warning people not to consume Rinda brand pineapple lollies.

“A common dose to swallow is between 10-25mg, so this contaminated lolly contained up to 300 doses,” Helm said.

“Swallowing that much methamphetamine is extremely dangerous and could result in death.”

Helm said people who had started to consume the lolly reported a bitter taste and were feeling unusual.

“We don’t know how widespread these contaminated lollies are, so we recommend not eating any Rinda brand pineapple lollies if you have them.”

Helm said symptoms may include chest pain, a racing heart, seizures, hypothermia, delirium and loss of consciousness.

The NZ Drug Foundation had notified High Alert, which is part of the National Drug Intelligence Bureau, responsible for drug harm notifications.

A police spokesperson confirmed an investigation is under way and they were treating the matter as a priority, given the risk to the public.

“Police are urging anyone who has received the Rinda brand pineapple lollies in a food parcel to not consume the lollies and to secure them out of reach of anyone in the household.

“If you do have these lollies in your household, please call Police on 111 so we can retrieve them. Please quote file number 240813/5919.

“If you are concerned you may have consumed one of these lollies and are feeling unwell, go to your nearest healthcare provider urgently. You can also call the national poison line on 0800 764 766.”

Rachel Maher is an Auckland-based reporter who covers breaking news. She has worked for the Herald since 2022.












