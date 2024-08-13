A spokesperson from Hate Hone St John said they were not aware of any of their Auckland crews attending any incidents related to the lollies.
A police spokesperson told the Herald this morning they are working with the Auckland City Mission and would provide updates when they “come to hand”.
Yesterday, Robinson said she was “absolutely devastated” at the turn of events.
“If you are concerned you might have received a lolly, please call 111 and if you are feeling unwell, go to your nearest healthcare provider urgently. You can also call the national poison line on 0800 764 766.”
NZ Drug Foundation executive director Sarah Helm said the white lolly was brought into a checking clinic on Tuesday afternoon.
She said that it contained approximately 3g of methamphetamine.
“A common dose to swallow is between 10-25mg, so this contaminated lolly contained up to 300 doses,” Helm said.
“Swallowing that much methamphetamine is extremely dangerous and could result in death.”
Helm said people who had started to consume the lolly reported a bitter taste and were feeling unusual.
“We don’t know how widespread these contaminated lollies are, so we recommend not eating any Rinda brand pineapple lollies if you have them.”