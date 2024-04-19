Israeli Iron Dome air defense system launches to intercept missiles fired from Iran on April 14, 2024. Photo / AP

Israeli missiles have hit a site in Iran, beginning a counter-attack after Iran fired dozens of missiles at Israel, a United States official has reportedly said.

ABC News is reporting this strike, but cannot confirm whether Syria and Iraq sites were hit as well, while there have been similar reports of ‘explosions’ over the city of Isfahan.

BREAKING: Israeli missiles have hit a site in Iran, a U.S. official says. The move comes days after Iran fired dozens of missiles at Israel.



Read more: https://t.co/5UfdHtOOru pic.twitter.com/UztS9LwDhS — ABC News (@ABC) April 19, 2024

Iran fires air defense batteries in provinces as sound of explosions heard near Isfahan

Iran fired air defense batteries early Friday morning after reports of explosions near the city of Isfahan, the state-run IRNA news agency reported.

It remained unclear if the country was under attack. However, tensions remain high in the wider Middle East after Iran’s unprecedented missile-and-drone attack on Israel. One government official suggested sites may have been targeted by drones.

The Israeli military did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

IRNA said the defenses fired across several provinces. It did not elaborate on what caused the batteries to fire, though people across the area reported hearing the sounds.

The semiofficial Fars and Tasnim news agencies reported the sound of blasts, without giving a cause. State television acknowledged “loud noise” in the area.

Isfahan is home to a major airbase for the Iranian military, as well as sites associated with its nuclear program.

Commercial flights began diverting their routes early Friday morning over western Iran without explanation as a semiofficial news agency in the Islamic Republic claimed there had been “explosions” heard over Isfahan.

The incident comes as tensions remain high in the wider Middle East after Iran’s unprecedented missile and drone attack on Israel.

Dubai-based carriers Emirates and FlyDubai began diverting around western Iran about 4.30am local time. They offered no explanation, though local warnings to aviators suggested the airspace may have been closed.

The semiofficial Fars news agency reported explosions over Isfahan near its international airport. It offered no explanation for the blast. However, Isfahan is home to a major airbase for the Iranian military, as well as sites associated with its nuclear program.

Iran’s government offered no immediate comment.

Isfahan is about 350 kilometres south of Iran’s capital, Tehran.

A locator map for Iran with its capital, Tehran. Photo / AP

MORE TO COME