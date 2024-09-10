Three people have now been arrested for starting forest fires in Valparaiso, Chile on February 2, 2024. Photo / Getty Images

Police have arrested a volunteer firefighter for allegedly starting deadly forest fires in Chile.

Elías Antonio Salazar, 39, is accused of deliberately starting the blazes because he wanted to be a “hero”.

The fires, which killed 137 people and destroyed 2000 homes, triggered an official “state of catastrophe” around the central beach resort of Viña del Mar in February.

Salazar is the third person to be arrested in connection with the fires, which prompted Gabriel Boric, the Chilean president, to declare: “All Chile is suffering and crying for its dead”.

The other two suspects, who have been in custody since May, are Francisco Ignacio Mondaca, another volunteer fireman, and Franco Pinto, a worker at the national forest agency.