Fire breaks out near London underground station

The explosion sent thick black smoke billowing across south London.

Around 100 firefighters are fighting a big fire near the central London train station of Elephant and Castle that sent huge plumes of black smoke over the capital.

The London Fire Brigade said 15 fire engines and their crews battled the blaze at railway arches near the station, which is just south of the River Thames and near some major London landmarks, including the London Eye.

Early video from the scene of the blaze at railway arches in #ElephantCastle. We have 10 fire engines & 70 firefighters attending & have taken nearly fifty 999 calls. Please avoid the area https://t.co/L6NNuDfThB — London Fire Brigade (@LondonFire) June 28, 2021

It said that one man was treated at the scene by ambulance crews and urged people to avoid the area and to close all doors and windows.

The fire brigade said three commercial units below the railway arches were completely on fire and four cars and a telephone box near the station were also alight.

Emergency services at the scene of a fire in a railway arch close to Elephant and Castle railway station in London. Photo / PA via AP

Elephant and Castle is a busy traffic intersection. It also is a major rail hub, home to a busy subway station on the Northern Line as well as overground trains that connects south London and north London.

Local police said the incident is not believed to be terror-related.

No further details were immediately available. - AP