Frank Bainimarama has returned back to Fiji after spending time at a Melbourne hospital recovering from heart surgery. Photo / Fiji government

By Kelvin Anthony of RNZ

Fijian Prime Minister Frank Bainimarama has returned to the country after spending more than two months at a Melbourne hospital recovering from heart surgery.

Bainimarama announced his return on his official Twitter account this morning.

He thanked the Fijian people for their prayers and said there was "no better feeling than coming home to the family I love and the people I'm privileged to lead."

He went on to say his "mission is to keep Fiji going strong". The news also puts end to speculations that his health was deteriorating after his medical procedure.

Bainimarama returns ahead of a crucial election year, which is expected to be fiercely contested between him and former prime minister Sitiveni Rabuka.

In January, Fiji's Attorney-General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum announced Bainimarama was not expected back at work until the end of February.

The government was criticised for its handling of the prime minister's sudden departure overseas.

Bainimarama was last seen in public attending the funeral of an official from the iTaukei Affairs Board in Suva on January 5.

