Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Entertainment

Graeme Lay: My story as told to Elisabeth Easther

8 minutes to read
Graeme Lay, fiction writer and editor. Photo / Michael Craig

Graeme Lay, fiction writer and editor. Photo / Michael Craig

By
Elisabeth Easther

MYSTORY

Graeme Lay is an editor and a prolific writer of stories, articles, scripts, fiction and non-fiction books. His latest novel, Larry and Viv, has just been released and is a dramatic fictionalisation of the visit

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.