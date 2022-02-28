Which foreign strands can Kiwis not stand to be parted from? Photo / Meritt Thomas, Unsplash

Kiwis have been longing for a stretch of sand on Viti Levu above all others, according to a survey of New Zealand holiday makers.

Natadola Beach in Fiji has been voted the most beautiful outside the shores of Aotearoa.

The beach beauty contest asked travellers to compare holiday snaps from seaside locations around the world.

Pitted against the sand castle lined La Pelosa in Sardina and Rio's famous party beach Copacabana, Natadola was voted most picturesque with a whopping 42 per cent of the votes.

In Fiji, Natadola's perfect sands were voted the most beautiful in the world in South Pacific. Photo / Getty Images

The strand's unspoilt white sand and pristine coral won over the travel starved voters.

45 minutes away from Nadi Airport the unspoiled beachfront hides the fact it is home to not one but two spa resorts, Yatule and the InterContinental.

Tourism Fiji's New Zealand regional director Sonya Lawson, said it was not a surprise.

"Natadola is a must-visit for travellers coming to Fiji. Its crystal clear waters and picture-perfect scenery makes it one of the most popular destinations on the island," she said.

The results came on top of further good news that vaccinated New Zealanders will soon be able to travel without isolation.

Perfect Playas: Brazil's Copacabana was a favourite for NZ beach lovers. Photo / Anotonia Felipe, Unsplash

Fiji reopened to vaccinated tourists in December last year, from over 13 partner countries including New Zealand. However, until now isolation requirements for returning New Zealanders have kept the number of leisure travellers to the country low.

From Friday returning Kiwis will be able to skip isolation, providing they produce a negative RAT result on arrival and a follow-up five days later.

Best beaches overseas

Natadola Beach, Fiji – 41.5 per cent

Bai Dam Trau, Con Dao Islands, Vietnam – 16.3 per cent

La Pelosa Beach, Sardinia, Italy – 15.7 per cent

Greenfield Beach, Australia – 6.7 per cent

Copacabana, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil – 5.8 per cent

Clearwater Beach, Florida, United States – 5.4 per cent

Praia de Marinha, The Algarve, Portugal – 5.4 per cent

Camps Bay Beach, Cape Town, South Africa – 3.4 per cent

500 respondents, conducted by Pure Profile