Fiji records second Covid-19 community case

Fiji has recorded its second Covid-19 case in the community.

She is the daughter of the woman who worked at a quarantine facility and who had tested positive to the virus last weekend.

Fiji Health Secretary Dr James Fong said the focus of health authorities was now on an area in Lautoka where the woman was believed to have attended a funeral last weekend where hundreds of people were present.

Fong said another area of concern was that some of the people who were at the funeral had travelled from the outer islands.

He said the authorities were trying to locate these individuals and any other places the woman may have visited in the past week.

Fiji now has seven active cases of Covid-19, with five in border quarantine.

Yesterday morning, the government has announced a lockdown in the west of Fiji's main island Viti Levu after the woman registered a positive Covid-19 test.

Her infection case was linked by the government to a protocol breach at an isolation facility.

Announcing the incident on Monday, the Prime Minister said the woman returned to work twice last week reportedly showing symptoms of the virus which went unreported.

