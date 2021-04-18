Covid-19 coronavirus: Lockdown in Fiji after Nadi community case

Fijian Prime Minister Frank Bainimarama. Photo / File

As New Zealand and Australia wake to a new travel bubble, Fiji is waking to confirmation of a case of Covid-19 in the community - and a local lockdown.

The Nadi and Lautoka areas have gone into lockdown this morning and police have imposed a 24-hour curfew after a worker in a quarantine facility returned a positive result.

The 53-year-old woman is a contact of a quarantine case announced yesterday.

Fiji's health ministry said that she had "entered public spaces".

All members of the woman's household have been placed in quarantine.

The ministry announced a 24-hour curfew in the Lautoka area, with all travel out of the region banned and all residents urged to return home and remain there.

Travel into the area is still permitted for returning residents, but they will have to return straight to their homes.

‌

The rest of Fiji remains free of restriction but the government has encouraged people to avoid non-essential travel and large gatherings.

However, the rest of Fiji is under a long-term night-time curfew which restricts all movement between 11pm and 4am and that will remain in place.