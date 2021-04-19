Covid 19 coronavirus: Grand Millennium and Grand Mercure MIQ shutdown during investigation

New Zealand returnees will not quarantine at the Grand Millennium or the Grand Mercure MIQ facilities for the near future following investigations into ventilation. Photo / File

No more returnees will quarantine at the Grand Millennium and Grand Mercure managed isolation facilities following investigations into Covid-19 transmission.

MIQ head Brigadier Jim Bliss confirmed the recommendation to restrict any further international visitors from the two hotels, made by a joint Ministry of Health and MIQ technical advisory group.

The change took effect from Wednesday last week, as reviews into ventilation as a potential transmission source took place. The change would persist until the reviews concluded, expected at the end of the month.

The group also recommended that all returnees currently at the Grand Mercure be tested at day seven of their stay, in addition to other testing. People in managed isolation are currently tested within 24 hours of arrival, on day three and day 12.

There are currently 83 returnees at the Grand Millennium, who will leave by Wednesday. The 141 returnees in the Grand Mercure will be required to have a day seven test and will leave by April 27.

A total of 652 MIQ rooms - equivalent to about 900 returnees - will now be empty as a result of the decision. However, Bliss said the New Zealand/Australia travel bubble, open today, was expected to free up between 1000-1300 rooms each fortnight.

"Government is considering a range of options for the use of these rooms but, between this and our contingency, we're confident we can manage these two facilities going offline for a period."

He said significant work had been done to evaluate the role ventilation played in airborne transmissions given recent findings pointed to a greater threat.

"We have learned over recent months that, with the new variants of the virus, aerosol transmission is playing a greater role than was observed initially," he said.

However, Bliss said the risk of transmission posed by ventilation systems was considered "very low" by health experts.