Covid 19 coronavirus: Two new virus cases in MIQ, none in community on first day of transtasman bubble

The Government will widen its border exemption regime in a bid to allow hundreds of families, separated by Covid-19, to reunite in New Zealand.

There are no new cases of Covid-19 in the community today, the Ministry of Health has revealed

There are two new cases in managed isolation.

Both cases arrived from India before the temporary ban on flights from India was implemented.

The two new cases arrived on April 2 and April 5, both via the United Arab Emirates. Both are in managed isolation in Auckland.

Case one, who arrived on April 2, is part of a travel bubble with two previously reported cases. Case two had contact with a confirmed case while in transit.

With quarantine-free travel beginning between New Zealand and Australia today, the statement from the Ministry of Health welcomed those travelling from across the ditch and expressed how vital it was for travellers to download the Covid tracer app.

"One of the most important things visitors to New Zealand can do is download the NZ Covid Tracer app," the MoH statement read.

"Anyone can download the New Zealand app – they may need to search their App Store or Google Play for 'NZ Covid' not just Covid as the search will prioritise the app from their country, therefore adding 'NZ' will be important to discovering the app."

People could also visit the ministry website for more information.

The total number of active cases in New Zealand is 102. One previously reported case has now recovered and another previously reported case has been reclassified to 'under investigation.'

The total number of confirmed cases is 2,240. There have been 48 historical cases from a total of 424 cases since January 1.

Two cases in MIQ yesterday arrived in New Zealand from Kenya on April 10. Another arrived from Pakistan on April 15.

Families reunited

Meanwhile, families who have been separated by the potentially deadly virus for more than a year will be reunited for the first time today.

Most people on board flights bound for Australia this morning were eagerly awaiting a reunion with family or friends across the ditch, and the aircrew were also excited to be flying again.

Australians and New Zealanders reunited in Sydney to the backdrop of balloons, signs and the music of Kylie Minogue blaring through a speaker.

There were lots of tears and hugs as parents, siblings, cousins and friends reunited for the first time in over a year.

Most families did not linger at the airport - eager to get out into the Sydney sunshine and enjoy each other's company again.

Grand Millennium investigation

It comes as the Government comes under increasing pressure on its MIQ testing regime.

A security guard – whose firm was contracted by the Government to work at the Grand Millennium MIQ facility - tested positive for Covid last week.

It was subsequently revealed that he had not yet received the vaccine.

As well as this, he had not received a Covid-19 test since November last year – National leader Judith Collins said this was "unfathomable".

But First Security – the company the guard worked for – said that the Government's testing register didn't raise any red flags until March 26.

This led to questions being raised about the efficiency of the system.

Last week, Chris Hipkins offered somewhat half-hearted confidence in the Government's frontline testing register.

Although he has referred to it as a "good tool", he has doubled down on the fact the ultimate onus is on the employers of private frontline staff.

"I wouldn't say there was a failure to oversee testing," he said last week.

He said case B – the security worker – had been sent "at least four text messages" telling him to get tested.