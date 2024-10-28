The emergency service said its operations had come to a halt because of the three-week Israeli assault into the north, an area where the military said it had wiped out Hamas combat forces earlier in the year-long war.

Talks led by the US, Egypt and Qatar to broker a ceasefire resumed on Sunday after numerous abortive attempts, with Egypt’s President proposing an initial two-day truce to exchange four Israeli hostages of Hamas for some Palestinian prisoners, to be followed by talks within 10 days on a permanent ceasefire.

Gaza’s war has kindled wider conflict in the Middle East, raising concern about global oil supplies, with Israel carrying out bombings across Lebanon and sending forces into its south in an offensive to disable Iran-backed Hezbollah, an ally of Hamas.

It has also triggered rare direct clashes between arch-foes Israel and Iran. At the weekend, Israeli warplanes pounded missile production sites in Iran in retaliation for an October 1 Iranian missile volley at Israel.

Iran’s Foreign Ministry said on Monday Tehran would “use all available tools” to respond to Israel’s weekend attack.

Palestinians help a wounded man at the site of an Israeli strike in Jabalia in the northern Gaza Strip. Photo / AFP

Israel continued battering Lebanon on Monday, including an early-morning airstrike on a district in the southern port of Tyre that left seven dead, the Lebanese Health Ministry said.

The Israeli military later issued an evacuation order for large swaths of Tyre, including areas that have not been previously asked to evacuate and that included neighbourhoods near a seaside hotel where journalists are usually based.

In an update, the Israeli military said it bombed Hezbollah anti-tank missile depots and other arms assets in Tyre for the second time in several days.

Footage circulated online of civil defence workers driving through Tyre and urging people to leave. “For your safety, because of the warning, evacuate immediately!” one of them shouted into a megaphone attached to a car.

Israel’s expanding evacuation warnings have made ghost towns out of much of southern Lebanon, including Tyre, and the bombing campaign has left many towns along the border in ruins.

Hezbollah carried out a string of attacks on Israeli troops within Lebanese territory and on military targets within Israel. It said it had struck a military equipment factory southeast of Acre, but there were no reports of damage or casualties.

🔹Non-stop bombardment from Israeli forces in northern Gaza has been ongoing for nearly 3 weeks



🔹8 Palestinians were reported killed in the West Bank between 14-20 October



🔹Poverty in the State of Palestine will affect 4.1 million people in 2024, say @UNDP & @UNESCWA — UNRWA (@UNRWA) October 25, 2024

North Gaza’s three hospitals, where officials refused Israel’s orders to evacuate, said they were hardly operating.

At least two had been damaged by Israeli fire during the assault and run out of medical, food and fuel stocks.

At least one doctor, a nurse and two child patients had died in those hospitals due to a lack of treatment in the past week.

On Monday, the Gaza Health Ministry said there was only one of about 70 medical staff – a paediatrician – left at Kamal Adwan Hospital after Israel “detained and expelled” the others.

“While the world is busy with Lebanon and new nonsense talk about a few days of ceasefire [in Gaza], the Israeli occupation is wiping out north Gaza and displacing its people,” a Jabalia resident said.