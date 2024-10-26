Israeli strikes in southern Gaza killed 14 people, including nine children, according to local officials.
The Health Ministry in Hamas-run Gaza has accused Israeli forces of storming the last functioning hospital in the territory’s north in a raid it said left two children dead, while the military told AFP it was unaware of live fire or strikes in the area.
The Israeli military said its forces were operating around Kamal Adwan Hospital in the Jabalia refugee camp in north Gaza, where it launched a major operation earlier this month.
The operation sparked fresh concerns about the war’s civilian toll, with UN human rights chief Volker Turk saying the conflict’s “darkest moment” was unfolding in northern Gaza.
“Two children have died in the intensive care unit after the hospital’s generators failed and the oxygen station was targeted,” the Health Ministry said in a statement.
Pro-Iran Lebanese television channel Al Mayadeen said cameraman Ghassan Najjar and broadcast engineer Mohammad Reda were killed in the strike on a journalists’ residence in the southern town of Hasbaya.
Another TV outlet, Al-Manar, run by Hezbollah, said video journalist Wissam Qassem was also killed in the strike on a bungalow located in a complex that several media organisations covering the war had rented out.
Border crossing hit
Journalists from other media organisations were sleeping nearby when the strike hit, in an area outside Hezbollah’s traditional strongholds.
“I woke up to the whistling sound of a missile and found my door burst open... I thought there was a fire,” Sky News Arabia correspondent Darine El Helwe told AFP.
Lebanon’s Prime Minister Najib Mikati said the “deliberate” attack was among the “war crimes committed by the Israeli enemy”.
Later on Friday, Lebanese state media said Israeli aircraft carried out at least eight strikes on Beirut’s southern suburbs, a Hezbollah stronghold.