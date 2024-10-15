People gather outside a collapsed building as they attempt to extricate a man from underneath the rubble following Israeli bombardment in the Saftawi district in Jabalia in the northern Gaza Strip on October 15, 2024 amid the ongoing war in the Palestinian territory between Israel and Hamas. Photo / AFP
Standing in the ruins of his home, Nidal al-Arabeed took stock after more than 10 of his family members were killed by Israeli air strikes on the city of Jabalia, as the army tightened its siege on northern Gaza.
Among those killed were his parents and the children of his two siblings.
“What is happening in Jabalia is a disaster and a real tragedy,” said Arabeed.
“People are trapped. If they don’t die of shelling, they will soon die of thirst and hunger because the siege is getting tighter.”
On Tuesday, an AFP journalist saw men, women and children, often in groups, leaving their areas with whatever belongings they could carry - be it in cars, donkey carts, bicycles or simply on their heads.
In Jabalia’s Saftawi neighbourhood, a group of people rescued a man after pulling him from a sea of rubble, while a boy picked through the wreckage of his destroyed home, searching for anything to salvage.
The war in Gaza was sparked by Hamas’s attack on October 7 last year, which resulted in the deaths of 1,206 people in Israel, mostly civilians, according to an AFP tally based on official Israeli figures which includes hostages killed in captivity.
Israel’s retaliatory military offensive has killed 42,344 people in Gaza, most of them civilians, according to figures from the health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza that the United Nations has described as reliable.
Mounting death toll
Gaza’s civil defence agency said at least 69 people have been killed in the military operation in Jabalia, while many remained trapped under the wreckage of bombed-out houses.
The Israeli military has defended the campaign, saying its forces were targeting “terrorists embedded inside civilian areas”, and accusing Hamas of preventing residents from fleeing.
Thuraya Taha Asaliya - who has been displaced seven times since the war began and is currently in the Beit Hanoun area of northern Gaza - said her husband was stuck in Jabalia.
“He is trapped in the Jabalia Girls’ School,” said Asaliya, a 40-year-old housewife.
“There are tanks there and people cannot leave. The situation is difficult for them, there is no water or any other basic thing.”
Other neighbourhoods in northern Gaza tell a similar story, where many people are left homeless every day as their homes are pummelled by Israeli strikes.
“The whole area has been reduced to ashes,” said Rana Abdel Majid, 38, from the Al-Faluja area of northern Gaza.