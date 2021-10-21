FBI label Brian Laundrie a suspect in Gabby Petito's murder as 'human remains' found

The body of Gabby Petito, 22, was found on September 19 in Grant Teton National Park. Photo / AP

As the FBI confirmed to reporters in Florida that investigators had found what appear to be human remains, along with a backpack and notebook belonging to Brian Laundrie, a single word uttered by Special Agent Michael McPherson has turned the Gabby Petito case on its head.

Following a month-long search in Carlton Reserve, and just hours after Laundrie's parents – Chris and Roberta – arrived at the search area, the discovery of the remains and possessions at Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park was made public.

At a short and sharp press conference, where no questions from media were allowed, Special Agent McPherson said "until recently" the items discovered had been submerged underwater.

But in the same breath, the agent in charge of the FBI's Tampa division identified Laundrie as a "person of interest in the murder of Gabby Petito".

It's the first time Laundrie has been singled out in connection with his fiancee's death, with the FBI previously identifying the 23-year-old as a wanted suspect for theft in relation to credit card fraud only.

The body of Petito, 22, was found on September 19 in Grant Teton National Park, Wyoming, where she had been camping with Laundrie when she disappeared.

Within a week, an initial autopsy result confirmed the manner of her death was homicide. Dr Brent Blue, who is the leading coroner in Petito's death, later confirmed that she was strangled.

The discovery of the remains come five weeks after Laundrie went for a 'hike' in an alligator-infested Florida swamp. He was reported missing on September 17 by his parents.

It is the biggest development law enforcements have made so far in the search for the man.

It is understood large parts of the 10,000-hectare reserve were largely submerged in water in September, when police first started their search of the park.

The Laundrie family lawyer, Steve Bertolino, said in a statement after the discovery that Laundrie's parents were on site the morning the items were discovered. He claims Chris was in fact the first person to discover one of the items now with the FBI: a white dry bag.

"Chris and Roberta Laundrie went to the Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park this morning to search for Brian," Bertolino's statement read.

Michael McPherson, chief of the Tampa FBI office, announces what appears to be human remains have been found. Photo / AP

"The FBI and NPPD were informed [the night before] of Brian's parents' intentions and they met Chris and Roberta there this morning.

"After a brief search off a trail that Brian frequented, some articles belonging to Brian were found. As of now, law enforcement is conducting a more thorough investigation of that area."

Bertolino added in a follow-up statement that the items and remains were found near where Laundrie's parents had told investigators their son might have been previously.

"Chris and Roberta will wait for the forensic identification of the human remains before making any additional comments," the additional statement read.

Bertolino told CNN that Mr and Mrs Laundrie were "heartbroken" by the discovery, and while "the probability is strong that it is Brian's remains" they will wait "for the forensic results to come in to verify that."