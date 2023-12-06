An aerial view of the scene at a property in Wieambilla. Photo / screen shot

A man has been arrested by the FBI over an Australian terrorist attack that led to the shooting deaths of two Queensland police officers.

Constables Matthew Arnold and Rachel McCrow were gunned down in cold blood by Nathaniel, Gareth and Stacey Train after the officers arrived at their Wieambilla property, west of Brisbane, in December 2022.

Neighbour Alan Dare was also shot dead after going to check on the property, with the three Trains killed in a gunfight with specialist police later that night.

Alan Dare, 58, leaves behind a family including grand children after he was shot and killed at the Train brothers' property at Wieambilla, Queensland

Queensland Police said a 58-year-old US national had been arrested last week in Arizona in connection to the religiously motivated terrorist attack.

The arrest comes after Queensland Police investigators travelled to the US to join the FBI and other law enforcement officers.

Constable Rachel McCrow was one of the officers who died at a property in Wieambilla on Monday afternoon. Photo / news.com.au

“The state coroner and families of Constables Matthew Arnold, Rachel McCrow, and neighbour Alan Dare along with other officers involved, have been briefed on the progress of this investigation,” police said on Wednesday.

Constable Matthew Arnold was also killed in the shootout.

A police media update was held at 4.30pm NZT.

Constables Randall Kirk and Keely Brough escaped the attack, which investigators said was a domestic terror crime motivated by extremist Christian beliefs.

Investigators from the QPS Ethical Standards Command and the Security and Counter Terrorism Command travelled to the United States of America to pursue the investigation.

“On Friday morning, December 1, 2023 (US time) FBI Agents arrested a 58-year-old United States national near Heber Overgaard, Arizona in connection to the religiously motivated terrorist attack on December 12, 2022 at Wieambilla,” Queensland Police said in a statement.

“Investigations by the QPS and FBI are ongoing in Arizona.

“At this time there is nothing further we can provide due to the ongoing nature of the matter with additional information to be released at the media conference.”