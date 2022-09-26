Shylah Rodden is fighting for her life. Photo / Supplied

The family of the 26-year-old woman who was hit by a rollercoaster at the Royal Melbourne Show has lashed the cruel comments directed at Shylah Rodden as she fights for her life in hospital.

Police and show organisers say Shylah was thrown 9m into the air after she attempted to retrieve her phone which had fallen on the tracks at the base of the Rebel Coaster. Her family, however, have contested these version of events.

Speaking to the Daily Mail, Shylah's sister Caisha said it was "sad and disgusting to see the false stories and cover up when my sister is fighting for her life." Her sister also confirmed Shylah was on a break while working at a stall at the show when the tragedy occurred.

"Shylah is in critical condition and we won't know more until later today as we will be discussing with police and giving some eye witness statements."

Rodden suffered horrific injuries. Photo / Supplied

As of Monday afternoon Shylah remains in critical condition.

Her father Allan Rodden told the Daily Mail Shylah had sustained brain damage with "horrific" injuries to her pelvis, arms, legs, back and neck.

"There's hardly a thing that's not broken," he said.

On TikTok, witnesses have shared clips and commentary with varying accounts on what occurred on Sunday.

One witness who was present at the Melbourne Royal Show during the incident said they were "still traumatised".

"Three of us were facing and looking towards the roller coaster and watching the ride while chatting, suddenly we saw the roller coaster stop," wrote the TikTok user in the comments.

They said they saw "limbs in the air from the right side of the carriage" and then saw her body fall to the ground. "Her body was few steps away from us with only a metal fence between us.

"We literally saw her falling out of the roller coaster, we'll never forget what we witnessed. We were all shocked and then ran towards the body."

The tragedy with Shylah occurred just two months after her family lost her elder brother, Jason. He died in late July and, at the time, Shylah wrote on Facebook that her world had come "crashing down".

"He wasn't just my Big Brother, he was my best friend, my everything, the person I looked up to and inspired to be like," she shared in a post dated on July 27.

"He taught me so much in life, he showed me the difference between right and wrong and he was never afraid to tell me how he really feels.

"It doesn't feel real, I keep thinking you'll call me back."

Fairground workers work on the rollercoaster ride after a woman was injured, reportedly attempting to retrieve her mobile phone from under the tracks. Photo / Seven News

On Monday, CEO of the Melbourne Royal Show Brad Jenkins said it was a "tragic accident that shouldn't have happened".

"From our understanding, there was a mobile phone at the base of the Rebel Coaster that she dropped on the ride and she went back to recover the mobile phone," he said.

"Regrettably, she was tragically struck by the cart coming down."

A video shows fence height on the Rebel Coaster when it was in Sydney last year.

He also clarified that the incident was a "tragic accident, not a malfunction of a ride," and that the rides were safe for public use.

However, speaking to ABC Mornings host Virginia Trioli on Monday, Jenkins refused to speculate as to whether the ride was cordoned off by a fence, and how Shylah accessed the base of the Rebel Coaster.

"I can't comment specifically on that particular ride," he said. "There [are] operators down at each of the rides."

Investigations by WorkSafe are ongoing, however, the ride could be reopened to public as early as Tuesday.