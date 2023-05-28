Timothy Bliefnick from Quincy, Massachusetts was on the TV game show Family Feud in 2020. He has been charged with his estranged wife's murder.

A US man who appeared on popular quiz show Family Feud and joked that getting married was a mistake is now on trial accused of killing his estranged wife.

In 2020, Timothy Bliefnick and some of his family members appeared on ABC’s Family Feud, KHQA reported.

One of the questions asked by host Steve Harvey was, “What was the biggest mistake you made at your wedding?” Bliefnick answered “I do.”

He immediately told Harvey “not mine to say, not mine to say. I love my wife”.

He also said, “I’m going to get in trouble for that, aren’t I?” Harvey responded, “It’s going to be a lot of hell to pay at your house.”

Bliefnick’s answer was second on the board with 20 out of 100 people polled giving the same answer. Getting “sloshed” was No. 1 with 30 answers.

Now Bliefnick has faced a court in Illinois charged the murder of ex-wife Rebecca ‘Becky’ Bliefnick.

Prosecutor Josh Jones shared Google searches made by the accused in the lead-up to his wife’s death.

These included: “How to open my door with a crowbar?” and “Can I force open my door with a crowbar if I lock myself out?”.

He also asked: “How to make a homemade pistol silencer?” ABC News reported,

The mother of his three children was shot 14 times after someone used a crowbar to enter the home where she was living.

The court has heard evidence that Bliefnick’s ex-wife lived in fear of her estranged husband and had told her sister: “If something ever happens to me, please make sure the number one person of interest is Tim.”

Timothy Bliefnick’s defence team said the case was “dripping with reasonable doubt” and argued that a rough divorce was not enough evidence to convict their client.

“No divorce is good, but it’s not murder,” they told the court.

- Additional reporting, AP







