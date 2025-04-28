“Sailors towing the aircraft took immediate action to move clear of the aircraft before it fell overboard,” it said.

“All personnel are accounted for, with one sailor sustaining a minor injury.”

The carrier and its other planes remain in action and the incident is under investigation, the Navy added.

No details of recovery work were released. It is the second F/A-18 operating off the Truman to be lost in less than six months, after another was mistakenly shot down by the USS Gettysburg guided missile cruiser late last year in an incident that both pilots survived.

The Truman is one of two US aircraft carriers operating in the Middle East, where US forces have been hammering Yemen’s Houthi rebels with strikes since mid-March in an attempt to end the threat they pose to ships in the region.

- Agence France-Presse –