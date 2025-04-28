- A US warplane worth US$100 million fell off the Harry S. Truman into the Red Sea.
- A towing tractor also slipped off, injuring one sailor; all personnel are accounted for.
- The incident is under investigation, with the carrier and its planes remaining operational.
A multimillion-dollar US warplane fell off the Harry S. Truman aircraft carrier into the Red Sea on Monday in an accident that injured one sailor, the US Navy said.
A tractor that was towing the fighter plane – a model that cost around US$100 million – also slipped off the ship into the sea.
“The F/A-18E was actively under tow in the hangar bay when the move crew lost control of the aircraft. The aircraft and tow tractor were lost overboard,” the Navy said in a statement.