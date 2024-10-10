The ex-constable attached a GPS tracking device to the woman's car. Photo / 123rf

An ex-constable who placed a GPS tracker on a woman’s car and shattered the screen of her phone after she was “pecked” by another man will not be jailed for his crimes.

Joshua Alan James Wootton, 34, had a low likelihood of reoffending after seeing a psychologist and successfully treating the depression, anxiety and stress behind his prior behaviour, a court was told on Thursday.

The former NSW Police officer watched on in Sydney’s Downing Centre District Court as Judge David Wilson imposed a 12-month community corrections order.

He will be required to continue his mental health treatment to make sure he doesn’t lapse back into his former behaviour.

In 2019, Wootton stalked the woman by appearing at a jewellery store she and her then-partner worked at.