Epstein accuser Virginia Giuffre calls Ghislaine Maxwell a 'liar'

The now infamous photo of Prince Andrew with Virginia Giuffre, nee Roberts. Photo / File

Epstein accuser Virginia Giuffre says she is angry the names of several powerful men were hidden in a newly released court transcript.

Virginia Giuffre has accused Jeffery Epstein of trafficking her when she was 17.

The April 2016 deposition came from a now-settled civil defamation lawsuit against Ghislaine Maxwell - Epstein's alleged co-conspirator and girlfriend at the time.

Giuffre, who alleged Epstein and Maxwell were involved in a sex trafficking ring, claimed this happened three times.

She has also accused Prince Andrew of being one of several men involved.

Both Prince Andrew and the palace have denied any involvement or misconduct.

She told ABC she was shocked to read the names of one of Epstein's alleged victims, a 14-year-old girl, had not been redacted.

She said she feels "very angry".

"I don't understand why we are protecting someone who hides behind mummy's skirt and says 'I didn't do it'. His name should have been out there in the deposition."

According to Giuffre, the woman named has not publically spoke out about her alleged ordeal and does not wish to.

She has reached out to the woman, who she does not know, but is yet to receive a reply.

"I would say it is a mistake her name was not redacted [by the court], but that doesn't make it okay," Giuffre said.

There are areas of the deposition where, despite the redactions, the identities at the centre of questioning are apparent.

This includes former US president Bill Clinton.

Audrey Strauss, acting United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York, points to a photo of Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell during a news conference. Photo / File

The deposition is 418 pages and rejects accusations of any wrongdoing.

Guiffre calls Maxwell a liar.

"I have been nothing but transparent in all the years that I have been fighting for justice," Giuffre said.

"Look at the evidence and decide for yourself — there's a reason why she was trying to keep this deposition a secret for so long.

Giuffre is now married and a mother of three and lives in Cairns in Far North Queensland.

She runs a non-for-profit organisation called Victims Refuse Silence, which helps abuse victims.

"I couldn't imagine my kids going through what I went through," she said.

"That's the root of my resilience and my determination to make sure that no-one else ever has to go through this.

"It's my duty as a parent and to the public to express what I know, to tell the truth."

SEXUAL HARM - DO YOU NEED HELP?

If it's an emergency and you feel that you or someone else is at risk, call 111.

If you've ever experienced sexual assault or abuse and need to talk to someone contact Safe to Talk confidentially:

• Call 0800 044 334

• Text 4334

• Email support@safetotalk.nz

• For more info or to web chat visit www.safetotalk.nz

Alternatively contact your local police station - click here for a list.