Court documents outlining Ghislane Maxwell's sex life made public

Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell attend de Grisogono Sponsors The 2005 Wall Street Concert Series in New York City. Photo / Getty Images

A total of 418 pages of court documents, outlining Ghislaine Maxwell's sex life, were made public in New York today.

The file includes redacted details about Prince Andrew's infamous London trip as well as numerous other revelations relating to Jeffrey Epstein.

The documents are part of a 2015 defamation lawsuit brought by Epstein's victim Virginia Giuffre, which was settled in 2017, in Giuffre's favour.

Maxwell made a last-minute appeal to keep the documents from being released on Monday but the Manhattan circuit court of appeals rejected her argument.

The papers reportedly show Maxwell tried to play down links between Epstein and former US president Bill Clinton.

Portions of the documents apparently related to a picture of a young Virgina Roberts taken in London were also heavily redacted. They show Maxwell saying she could not recall who had taken the photo.

Some of the testimony. Photo / Supplied

"So are you saying that it's an obvious lie that Virginia's statement that she had sex with [name redacted] is an obvious lie?" Maxwell was asked in a deposition.

"What I'm representing is that her entire ludicrous and absurd story of what took place in my house is an obvious lie," she replied.

She was then asked: "Did you ever meet an underage girl in London to introduce her to Jeffrey to provide him with a massage?"

She denied having done that and said her bathtub was "too small to have sex in".

Maxwell refused to answer questions about her sex life with Epstein, but confirmed she had an intimate relationship with him.

She also denied he had recruited underage girls and denied ever seeing others perform sex acts for Epstein. "I'm not addressing any questions about consensual adult sex," she said.

A nude snap at Jeffrey Epstein's home is said to be of Maxwell. Photo / Palm Beach County State Attorney's Office

"If you want to talk about the subject matter, which is defamation and lying, Virginia Roberts, that you and Virginia Roberts are participating in perpetrating her lies, I'm happy to address those," she added.

"I never saw any inappropriate underage activities with Jeffrey."

Maxwell also denied having sex toys at Epstein's Palm Beach mansion.

"I don't recollect anything that would formally be a dildo," she said, according to the documents.

She denied taking nude photos of the underage girls and said any photos taken "could have been very happily and expected to be displayed on your parents' mantel piece or grandparents' mantel piece".

She has pleaded not guilty to helping Epstein recruit and groom underage girls as young as 14 to engage in illegal sexual acts in the mid-1990s, and not guilty to perjury for having denied involvement in any such scheme when she gave her deposition under oath.

A trial is scheduled for July next year.