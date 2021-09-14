Eight sent to hospital after 40-man brawl explodes on Queensland street

The wild brawl involved bats and poles in Brisbane's southside. File photo / Getty Images

A man may lose his hand and two others suffered "very significant injuries" after a wild brawl involving bats and poles in Brisbane's southside overnight.

Police were called to a brawl involving around 40 men armed with various weapons, including bats and poles, on Daw Rd at Runcorn about 10.30pm on Monday.

Police treated a 36-year-old who had significant hand, neck and head injuries.

A group of men tried to leave in a Nissan X-trail but were intercepted by the dog squad on Nathan St.

Seven men, aged between 22 and 38, were taken into custody. An eighth man was arrested in Cactus St.

All have been released as investigations continue.

Eight men, including the 36-year-old, were taken to hospital.

"They were here to kill each other," Runcorn local Craig Merwood told the Courier Mail.

"There were about 40 people that just bashed the absolute s**t out of each other."

Queensland Ambulance Service medical director Dr Steve Rashford said three of the eight men had serious injuries, including a severe wound to one man's hand.

Another male in his 30s also suffered head injuries, Rashford said, and was taken to hospital in a stable condition.

A third male was taken to hospital to be treated for minor injuries.