Police called to Christchurch's Halswell after alleged assault

Police are searching for someone in relation to an alleged assault in Christchurch.

Police were called to the scene on Somerville Crescent in Halswell at around 1pm.

One person is reported to have received minor injuries, a police spokesperson said.

"Police have arrived and are making inquiries into the matter."

An NZME reporter at the scene said multiple police cars are crawling around the suburb and it appears officers are looking for someone.