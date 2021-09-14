Police called to Christchurch's Halswell after alleged assault

Police are searching for someone in relation to an alleged assault in Christchurch.
Police were called to the scene on Somerville Crescent in Halswell at around 1pm.
One person is reported to have received minor injuries, a police spokesperson said.
Read More
- All Black Shannon Frizell's assault charges dismissed - NZ Herald
- Rod Stewart assault case: Judge cancels trial, sets plea deal hearing - NZ Herald
- Family sided against sexual assault victim - eight years later she has justice - NZ Herald
- Sexual assault survivors fear men will slip through the cracks after support organisation closu...
"Police have arrived and are making inquiries into the matter."
AdvertisementAdvertise with NZME.
An NZME reporter at the scene said multiple police cars are crawling around the suburb and it appears officers are looking for someone.