Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
World

Editorial: UK and US battered by political chaos - and it's likely to continue

4 minutes to read

Supporters of United States President Donald Trump who are wearing attire associated with the Proud Boys attend a rally in Washington on Sunday. Photos / AP file

NZ Herald

EDITORIAL

In 2020, constant waves of chaos have come to characterise politics in two key countries.

Every time there's a lull and a chance to take stock in the United States and Britain, another wall

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.