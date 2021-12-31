Editorial: Omicron forces easing of isolation, testing rules overseas

People queue to take Covid-19 tests in Sydney. Australia is changing its approach to testing and isolation and its definition of a close contact. Photo / AP

New Zealand increased MIQ stays to 10 days in response to the Omicron threat in an attempt to reduce the likelihood of virus escape into the community.

Elsewhere in the world there's a different trend under way.

Because so many people are testing positive for the Covid-19 variant, countries are reconsidering their isolation and testing requirements.

Fearing an economic hit from so many ill workers, countries want to shorten the period of isolation required when a person returns a positive test or becomes a close contact of someone who does.

The United States has halved the recommended time from 10 to five days on condition the person is asymptomatic. The change has been controversial because no test is required before the period ends.

Spain is shifting from 10 days to seven. Italy is studying tweaking isolation rules for people with three doses, and for close contacts of positive cases.

Australia is making changes to isolation and testing. Confirmed cases and close contacts will have to isolate for seven days, taking a rapid test on the sixth day. If it is negative the isolation ends. And PCR tests are now only for people with symptoms. Asymptomatic close contacts are asked to get a rapid test.

Australia has also "streamlined" its definition of a close contact. That is now someone who lives with or has spent at least four hours with a person who has tested positive in a household or care setting.

"We just can't have everybody just being taken out of circulation because they just happen to be at a particular place at a particular time," Prime Minister Scott Morrison said.

Like Delta before it, Omicron is pushing countries into policy changes.