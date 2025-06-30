The Trump administration has cut more than $2 billion in federal funding, threatened to revoke the school’s tax-exempt status and tried to prevent international students from enrolling there.
The letter marked another notch in that battle, announcing the conclusion of a federal investigation. It cited problems such as a protest encampment over the war a year ago and reports that a majority of Jewish students on campus reported negative bias or discrimination on campus.
According to the letter, “Jewish and Israeli students were assaulted and spit on; they hid their kippahs for fear of being harassed and concealed their Jewish identity from classmates for fear of ostracisation”.
Failure to institute adequate changes immediately will result in the loss of all federal financial resources, the letter, first reported by the Wall Street Journal, warned.
A spokesman for Harvard, Jason Newton, said antisemitism is a serious problem and is unacceptable. He also said Harvard is “far from indifferent on this issue” and strongly disagrees with the government’s findings.
“Harvard has taken substantive, proactive steps to address the root causes of antisemitism in its community,” Newton said. “In responding to the government’s investigation, Harvard has not only shared its comprehensive and retrospective Antisemitism and Anti-Israeli Bias Report but also outlined the ways that it has strengthened policies, disciplined those who violate them, encouraged civil discourse, and promoted open, respectful dialogue.”
Newton said Harvard has made significant strides to combat bigotry, hate and bias. “We are not alone in confronting this challenge and recognise that this work is ongoing. We remain committed to ensuring members of our Jewish and Israeli community are embraced, respected, and can thrive at Harvard.”