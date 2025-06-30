Harvard University has been accused of failing to protect Jewish students on campus from discrimination. Photo / Sophie Park, Getty Images

The US government has notified Harvard University that a federal investigation had found the school in violation of federal civil rights law for failing to protect Jewish students on campus from discrimination.

A letter from the Trump administration’s Joint Task Force to Combat Anti-Semitism to Harvard’s president, Alan Garber, said that an investigation by the Office for Civil Rights at the Department of Health and Human Services had concluded that the school was in “violent violation” of Title VI of the Civil Rights Act.

The letter alleges that in some cases the university had been deliberately indifferent, and in others has been “a wilful participant in antisemitic harassment of Jewish students, faculty and staff”.

Harvard and other universities have been accused of not doing enough to combat antisemitism, especially after protests over the Israel-Gaza war intensified divisions on some campuses across the country during the 2023-2024 school year.

Harvard has taken numerous steps to improve the campus climate in recent months, including strengthening rules about protests, enhancing training on antisemitism and expanding kosher dining options. But it remains in a tense standoff with the Trump administration over antisemitism and other issues.