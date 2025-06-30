In reality, he had won 125 kroner ($20.34).
This week, Sveen and the 47,000 others received apologies by text message from Norsk Tipping for the mistake.
“The apology was a poor consolation. They should have sent it out after the mistake, not today,” he said.
Norsk Tipping has been heavily criticised for the error – not only from devastated players like Sveen but also from the authorities.
The Lottery Authority said it had launched a review to determine if gambling laws had been broken, and Culture Minister Lubna Jaffery called the error “totally unacceptable”.
The firm’s chief executive Tonje Sagstuen resigned after the scandal, leaving acting chief executive Vegar Strand to apologise.
Strand said his company’s state ownership made the mistake particularly problematic, noting that the firm was “entirely dependent on the trust of the population”.
“We have deeply disappointed our customers and take full responsibility for rectifying the situation. Such errors are serious for a company that is supposed to manage the trust of Norwegians,” Strand said.
“The work to rebuild trust again has the highest priority going forward.”
-Agence France-Presse