A 92-year-old British man was convicted on Monday for a rape and murder committed nearly 60 years ago, in one of the UK's longest-running cold cases. Photo / Avon and Somerset Police, AFP

Listening to articles is free for open-access content—explore other articles or learn more about text-to-speech.

A 92-year-old British man was convicted on Monday for a rape and murder committed nearly 60 years ago, in one of the UK's longest-running cold cases. Photo / Avon and Somerset Police, AFP

A 92-year-old British man has been convicted for a rape and murder committed nearly 60 years ago, in one of the UK’s longest-running cold cases.

Ryland Headley was found guilty by a UK court for raping and killing 75-year-old Louisa Dunne after breaking into her house in Bristol, southwest England in June 1967, when he was 34 years old.

It is “one of the oldest cold cases to ever be solved in the UK”, the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS), which brings criminal prosecutions said.

Local police reopened the case in 2023 and matched DNA from the victim’s skirt and other items from the original probe to Headley, who had also served a prison sentence for raping two elderly women in 1977.

He is due to be sentenced by a judge at Bristol Crown Court.