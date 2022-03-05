Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
World

Editorial: Invasion of Ukraine isolates Russia more each day

3 minutes to read
Displaced persons walk to a border crossing in Medyka, Poland after fleeing Ukraine following Russia's invasion. Photo / Markus Schreiber, AP

Displaced persons walk to a border crossing in Medyka, Poland after fleeing Ukraine following Russia's invasion. Photo / Markus Schreiber, AP

NZ Herald

EDITORIAL

As Russian President Vladimir Putin totes up his advances and setbacks after the first week of his war in Ukraine, one column is a lot longer than the other.

And each "positive" outcome in

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.