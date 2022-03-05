Displaced persons walk to a border crossing in Medyka, Poland after fleeing Ukraine following Russia's invasion. Photo / Markus Schreiber, AP

EDITORIAL

As Russian President Vladimir Putin totes up his advances and setbacks after the first week of his war in Ukraine, one column is a lot longer than the other.

And each "positive" outcome in Putin's eyes is ultimately also just adding to the trouble churning around him. The brutal treatment of Ukraine's people, for instance, makes it harder for Putin to have any future political success there.

Russia's military has launched devastating strikes on major cities Kyiv and Kharkiv and forces are at several smaller centres. A nuclear power plant came under attack. Putin has reminded the world of his willingness to use weaponry to destructive end - this time on the border of the European Union and Nato.

His attacks have unleashed a million-strong exodus of refugees for European countries to suddenly cope with. The economic impacts of Russia's actions and Western retaliation are still building but will be global. Yet Putin told his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron that the conflict was "going according to plan".

There has been overwhelming opposition to the war, with even China abstaining in a UN vote condemning it.

Volunteers are turning up to train stations in border countries to offer places for Ukrainians to stay. Many Russians are also fleeing by train as air space in western Europe is closed to the country's planes. Other Russians are queuing at ATMs or demonstrating on the streets against a war on their close neighbour. Some of the oligarch elite close to Putin are also feeling the heat, with German and French authorities eyeing superyachts and Roman Abramovich selling Chelsea Football Club.

And Russia's official toll on the battlefield - already 500 dead and 1600 wounded by the end of the first week on Thursday - is very high for an operation by a major modern military power. Ukraine says the real toll is much higher. Aircraft, missiles, guns and drones have been promised for the Ukrainian resistance. A long convoy of Russian vehicles near Kyiv appears stalled.

Putin himself has been sidelined by young Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who has shown personal courage to stay with people in the danger zone. The man who once played a president on TV has been at ease in front of cameras whether urging international support or encouraging his citizens.

He has become a hero to many following the events, as people around the world wonder how they would cope if war suddenly erupted in their country.