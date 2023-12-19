At least 95 people were killed in a magnitude 6.2 earthquake in northwestern China.

At least 95 people were killed in a magnitude 6.2 earthquake in northwestern China, the country’s state media reported today.

The official Xinhua News Agency said that 86 people had died in the province of Gansu and another nine in the neighbouring province of Qinghai in the quake, which occurred just before midnight local time yesterday.

More than 200 people were injured, Xinhua said, 96 in Gansu and 124 in Qinghai. The quake struck in Gansu’s Jishishan county, about 5km from the provincial boundary with Qinghai.

The United States Geological Survey put the quake’s magnitude at 5.9.