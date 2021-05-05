Drunk man arrested after swinging full colostomy bag at police at Kid Rock's bar

Nashville police arrested Nicholas Newhart after they claim he took off his colostomy bag and swung it at officers. Photo / Nasville Metro Police Department

A drunk Tennessee man has been arrested on multiple charges after he took off his full colostomy bag and swung it at police officers.

Nicholas Newhart was reportedly drunk at Kid Rock's Honky Tonk Rock 'N Roll Steakhouse in Nashville when police were called after he refused to leave the bar.

The 39-year-old was holding a bottle of beer blocking the outside emergency exit door.

After refusing to obey the police, Newhart then removed his full colostomy bag from the inside of his pants and started to violently swing it in the direction of officers.

Two officers were hit with faeces and arrested him on the spot.

"When the Metro police officers arrived to the location to assist security the defendant took out his colostomy bag from the inside of his front pants area and started to swing the bag around from left to right hitting two of the Metro police officers with his faeces," an affidavit obtained by Newsweek said.

He could not stand up on his own due to how drunk he was, police said.

Newhart, who has a Confederate flag tattoo on the back of his head and a neo-Nazi "1488" tattoo on his forehead - was charged with assault on two police officers, disorderly conduct, theft, vandalism, obstruction, and public intoxication.