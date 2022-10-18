A driver was left injured when a microwave was thrown through the windscreen of his car by the passenger of a moped in Lincolnshire, UK. Photo / Lincolnshire Police

A driver was left injured after a microwave was thrown through his car windscreen by a man riding on a moped.

Shocking images show how the household appliance smashed through the glass, getting lodged in the windscreen during a bizarre attack on Saturday night in Linconshire in the UK.

A moped with no lights on carrying two people approached the motorist around 11pm.

As it passed by, the moped passenger launched the microwave at the driver’s side, smashing through the window.

The motorist suffered injuries, and officers have confirmed that a child, thought to be aged 11, was also in the car.

There is now a manhunt on for the attackers.

Police suspect the culprits are behind another string of bizarre attacks, which includes reports of a goalpost and an axe being used to damage cars in the region.

A Lincolnshire Police spokesperson said: “There have been a number of reports of criminal damage to cars in Gainsborough, both last weekend and again this weekend.

“While we are keeping an open mind, we believe the incident and the other reports of damage to vehicles may be connected.

“We have taken reports of damage to vehicles where witnesses have seen a rider and passenger on a moped, and using items described as a goalpost, and a weapon believed to be an axe to damage cars.”

Superintendent Phil Baker added “We are taking these crimes seriously and have our officers, including additional officers, working hard to identify those involved.

“All of these incidents are serious, the incident where the microwave was thrown at the car is a real concern.

“We need the help of the community to come forward and tell us what they know. There will be people who know who are responsible.

“This time no one was seriously injured, we want to identify who is responsible.”