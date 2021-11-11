Driver arrested over alleged hit-and-run that killed Kiwi dad Timmy Rakei in Melbourne

CCTV shows the aftermath of the fatal crash in Carrum Downs where good samaritans check on the driver before he walks away from the scene. Video / News Corp Australia

Police have arrested the man suspected of mowing down two men in his car in Melbourne this week, killing one and seriously injuring the other.

The 30-year-old was arrested at a property on Boundary Rd in Carrum Downs on Thursday and he will now be questioned by police over the collision on Tuesday.

A second man suspected of assisting the suspect flee the scene was also arrested.

The breakthrough comes after the death of New Zealander Timmy Rakei, 44, who was struck by a car that ploughed through a section of road he was working on with his colleague.

The father from Bayswater died at the scene, while his 38-year-old colleague was flown to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The arrests follow an intense two-day manhunt.

Rakei's loved ones earlier pleaded for the driver to "own up to what they have done".

Relative Isobel Dayberg said the family had been left "devastated".

"Everyone should be able to go to work to provide for your family and come home safe," she told NCA NewsWire.

"We are all devastated and those involved need to come forward and own up to what they have done.

"Timmy is an amazing uncle to my kids and always checked in on us. We will miss you, Timmy."

Police said officers had earlier attempted to intercept the duo.

Detective Senior Sergeant Jarrod Dwyer, from the major collision investigation unit, said the driver fled despite the pleas of passers-by who witnessed the carnage unfold.

"He got out, looked directly at the two victims and ran off. It's just a callous, cold act. It's the act of a coward," he said.

"We are pulling out all stops and we will find these people. Hand yourselves in, we have got your photograph."

Victoria's WorkSafe was also investigating the incident, which took Victoria's workplace fatality toll to 50 for this year.

The state's workplace safety watchdog said Rakei was setting up traffic management for roadworks when he was hit by the car.

Anyone who has information about the whereabouts of both men or information relating to the black Hyundai was earlier urged to phone Australia's triple-0 emergency line.