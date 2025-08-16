Advertisement
Dr Phil’s road from Oprah to Maga media mogul

By Matt Flegenheimer
New York Times·
8 mins to read

President Donald Trump and Dr Phil McGraw in the Rose Garden of the White House in May. Trump has publicly praised Dr Phil’s work. Photo / Pete Marovich, The New York Times

The daytime TV fixture seems to have taken a rightward turn. But don’t call it politics.

My session with Dr Phil had reached an impasse.

About three hours in, seated inside the Dallas megamansion where he is steering his transition from daytime TV behemoth to Maga-friendly newsperson, the once-licensed psychologist

